Bbva USA Invests $86,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pentair by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,086,000 after buying an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Pentair by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,217,000 after buying an additional 155,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,920,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

NYSE:PNR opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

