Bbva USA Takes $59,000 Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 462.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 42,763 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth $441,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

SJI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

