Bbva USA Invests $69,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in United Bankshares by 389.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

