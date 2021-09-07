Bbva USA Buys New Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Helios Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Helios Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Helios Technologies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIO stock opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

