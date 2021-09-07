US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,243 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.