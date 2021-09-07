Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,895 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $60,479,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,645 shares of company stock worth $7,494,875 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

