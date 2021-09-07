PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.57 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $71.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

