Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,816 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after buying an additional 696,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after buying an additional 897,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 5,194,822 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 599,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after buying an additional 480,754 shares in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

MUFG opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

