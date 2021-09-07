Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after buying an additional 531,066 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after buying an additional 218,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.38 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $280,038 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

