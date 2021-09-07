Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) & AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Financial Comparison

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) and AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cornerstone Building Brands and AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Building Brands 0.77% 30.06% 2.49% AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cornerstone Building Brands and AgriFORCE Growing Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone Building Brands 0 2 3 0 2.60 AgriFORCE Growing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.07%. Given Cornerstone Building Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cornerstone Building Brands is more favorable than AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Cornerstone Building Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cornerstone Building Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cornerstone Building Brands and AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Building Brands $4.62 billion 0.47 -$482.78 million ($0.48) -36.17 AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AgriFORCE Growing Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cornerstone Building Brands.

Summary

Cornerstone Building Brands beats AgriFORCE Growing Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents. The Windows segment consists of vinyl, aluminum-clad vinyl, aluminum, wood and clad-wood windows and patio doors and steel, wood, and fiberglass entry doors that serve both the new construction and the home repair, and remodeling sectors. The company was founded by Johnie Schulte in 1984 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, Canada.

