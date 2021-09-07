PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

