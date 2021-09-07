Bbva USA Takes $74,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WSC opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

