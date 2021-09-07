PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,933 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 232,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RIO opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.62.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

