Bbva USA Takes $76,000 Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,148 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 32.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,229,000 after buying an additional 1,619,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 98.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,565,000 after buying an additional 765,997 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $4,265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 131.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 279,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

FNB stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

