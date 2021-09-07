Swiss National Bank Has $32.27 Million Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,507 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $32,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,829,000 after buying an additional 1,254,436 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,606,000 after buying an additional 1,172,592 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

