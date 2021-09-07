Brokerages Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will report $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.91. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,815,000 after acquiring an additional 117,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after acquiring an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $122.06 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average of $118.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.