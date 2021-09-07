EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.82. EPR Properties reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,449,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 78.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 3,980.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 412,176 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,402,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

