Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.02.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
