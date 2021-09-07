Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

