Swiss National Bank Has $41.10 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138,757 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $41,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after purchasing an additional 384,501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

NYSE:RE opened at $256.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.76 and a 200-day moving average of $256.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

