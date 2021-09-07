Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,900 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

