DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 785 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 960.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 13.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $562.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $555.00 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $753.20 and its 200 day moving average is $987.43.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,623,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.81.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

