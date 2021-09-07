Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $365,000 in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZIO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

VZIO opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $46,115.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,208 shares of company stock worth $4,145,717.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

