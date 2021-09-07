Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 65.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 4.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,700,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,527,000 after buying an additional 638,190 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sabre by 3.5% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,697,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sabre by 13.4% in the first quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,869,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,116,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sabre by 15,264.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,415 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SABR opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The company had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

