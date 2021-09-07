Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in CF Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in CF Industries by 46.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 232,991 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.