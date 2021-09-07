Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 66,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.