Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,790,000 after buying an additional 196,127 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after buying an additional 4,128,787 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after buying an additional 1,363,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of UAA opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

