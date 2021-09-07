Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.34, for a total transaction of $1,173,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,383.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,435 shares of company stock worth $115,482,193 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $298.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.86, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.38.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

