FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 183,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 126,047 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after acquiring an additional 92,652 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 565.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

DORM opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $81.55 and a one year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.