FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 435,400 shares of company stock worth $32,609,620. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.