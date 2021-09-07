8,586 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CarGurus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CARG stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.91. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $140,133.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,272 shares of company stock valued at $13,211,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.