FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $176.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.39. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

