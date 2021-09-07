Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,243 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after acquiring an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after acquiring an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $165.15 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.26 and its 200 day moving average is $137.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

