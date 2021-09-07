Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,483 IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of QAI stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

