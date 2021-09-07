Arizona State Retirement System Sells 630 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,979 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Perficient were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 723.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,485,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

PRFT stock opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $121.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

