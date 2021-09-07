Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,079 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 454,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

Shares of MKSI opened at $148.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

