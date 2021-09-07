American Century Companies Inc. Sells 184,980 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 184,980 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Ralph Lauren worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5,033.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Shares of RL opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

