American Century Companies Inc. Has $15.94 Million Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,149 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in nCino by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $906,983.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,355,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,032,962.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,473. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

