American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $301.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $304.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.69 and a 200 day moving average of $255.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.