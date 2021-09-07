FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

