FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 55.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

NYSE:LW opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

