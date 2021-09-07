FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 10.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,255,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Endava by 118.6% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 87.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $136.03 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 172.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.25 and its 200 day moving average is $104.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

