American Century Companies Inc. Buys 29,392 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in IBEX were worth $17,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 22.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Get IBEX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

IBEX stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. IBEX Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $340.18 million and a PE ratio of -48.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

IBEX Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.