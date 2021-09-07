American Century Companies Inc. Sells 95,633 Shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,633 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.42% of ProSight Global worth $19,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PROS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProSight Global by 132.7% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ProSight Global by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 41,513 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in ProSight Global during the first quarter worth $629,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProSight Global by 163.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PROS opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. ProSight Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $562.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

