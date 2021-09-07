American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 26,766 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

