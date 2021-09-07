Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) and Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) and Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Avidity Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appili Therapeutics $90,000.00 480.25 -$10.86 million ($0.18) -3.82 Avidity Biosciences $6.79 million 106.74 -$44.35 million ($2.05) -9.39

Appili Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avidity Biosciences. Avidity Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appili Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Appili Therapeutics and Avidity Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appili Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avidity Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Appili Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 263.42%. Avidity Biosciences has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 111.37%. Given Appili Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Appili Therapeutics is more favorable than Avidity Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Avidity Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appili Therapeutics N/A -138.35% -104.08% Avidity Biosciences -846.95% -26.48% -24.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Avidity Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Avidity Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -1.93, meaning that its share price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidity Biosciences has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avidity Biosciences beats Appili Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. In addition, it develops muscle programs, which focuses on the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, muscle atrophy, and Pompe diseases. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.