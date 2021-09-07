Contrasting China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) & Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Navient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

China Finance has a beta of 5.48, suggesting that its stock price is 448% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navient has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Finance and Navient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Navient 0 4 4 0 2.50

Navient has a consensus target price of $20.81, suggesting a potential downside of 9.67%. Given Navient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navient is more favorable than China Finance.

Profitability

This table compares China Finance and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance N/A N/A N/A Navient 25.84% 32.60% 0.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Finance and Navient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navient $3.73 billion 1.04 $412.00 million $3.24 7.11

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Summary

Navient beats China Finance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Finance Company Profile

China Finance, Inc. engages in the business of providing financial support and services. It provides surety guarantees, loan guarantees and short-term loans to small and medium enterprises. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. China Finance was founded on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio. The Consumer Lending segment owns, originates, acquires and services high-quality private education loans. The Business Processing segment engages in the provision of government and healthcare services. The Other segment consists of corporate liquidity portfolio, gains and losses incurred on the repurchase of debt, unallocated expenses of shared services and restructuring/other reorganization expenses. The company was founded on November 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

