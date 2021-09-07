Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Synaptics worth $15,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Synaptics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $17,253,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Synaptics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.69.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,687 shares of company stock worth $2,114,338 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $189.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day moving average is $144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.