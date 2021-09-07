Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRON shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.56.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

