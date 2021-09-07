Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.09.

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,530,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

