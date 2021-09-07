Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Saia were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 12,454.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $249.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.07 and a twelve month high of $259.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

